From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) members have vehemently resisted the removal of the founder and Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka from the Ministry.

The Charismatic Priest has been transfered to the Monastery and replaced with another clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi buy the Bishop, Most Rev.

Callistus Onaga.

The Adoration Ministry Ememe, Enugu was shut for three and half months and was only reopened on Sunday, October 2 following the lifting of the ban placed on it by the Bishop and the subsequent announcement via a statement by Mbaka himself that it would be reopened with 10am Mass.

But the joy and enthusiasm of the worshippers were cut short when they discovered the secrete change.

Mbaka who had the difficult task of announcing his transfer and introducing his successor/replacement was halted midway in his announcement by the crowd of worshippers who went wild in protest. Unfortunately for the new Directory, Fr. Amadi, the revolt of the Adoration faithful soon turned at him and he was allegedly whisked away to avoid being attacked by the surging crowd to the parish house built and occupied by Fr. Mbaka. Meanwhile, the Adoration faithful have vowed that they would not accept anyother priest at the Ministry as they alleged a gang up from certain quarters in the church. One of the top members of the ministry, who pleaded anonymity lamented what he described as an attempt to destroy the ministry. He said, “All along, the Bishop has been trying to take over the Adoration Ministry. But I can assure you that no priest will succeed there. So long as Fr. Mbaka is not there, nobody will come there to worship.

“This will lead to anarchy. It’s unthinkable that this kind of harsh decision could be made. We the adorers will never accept any other priest.

“Fr. Mbaka suffered and built that place with sole effort. Now they have tactically hijacked the place through the backyard. Let’s see how they will succeed.”

The church authority is yet to react to the development at the Adoration ground on Sunday.