Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has described the dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate, Muhammad Sanusi II, by Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as political recklessness and opportunistic.

The Secretary to Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, had said Sanusi’s removal whose grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi I, was deposed in 1963, was unanimously endorsed by the state executive council.

But ADP’s National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, in a statement yesterday said Sanusi’s removal was unjust, draconian and urged the former governor of the apex bank to seek legal redress.

The statement reads:

“This unpopular action of Kano State Government against the revered traditional institution does not serve the interest of the people of Kano State, rather Governor Ganduje’s parochial interest which is another testimony to the political recklessness of the APC government that behaves like a military junta.

“Ganduje’s vindictive action against Emir Sanusi is callous, insensitive and abuse of office since the Emir was not given a fair hearing.

“Reasons attributed for the Emir’s dethronement as stated in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government are not only baseless, frivolous, witch-hunting but crude and leaves much to be desired.

“The ADP cautions that the traditions and customs of the people should not be degraded by political intrigues of over-ambitious and opportunistic desperadoes.

“It is in light of this, that we advice Emir Sanusi, who is revered and genuinely loved by Kano people, highly respected for his fierce stand on truth nationally and internationally, to approach the law court and seek redress.

“We appeal to the good people of Kano State to remain calm and not take the law into their hands as justice will surely prevail because evil will never triumph over good.”