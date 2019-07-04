Bianca Iboma

United States ambassador to Nigeria has advised the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy as part of measures to raise fund for the development of critical infrastructures.

Stuart Symington spoke during America’s 243rd Independence anniversary celebration held in Lagos.

He also suggested that the government should educate the girl child and empower its citizens to address the nation’s socio-economic problems.

The envoy said if the government truly wants to solve the problems facing the country, it should provide basic infrastructures just as he described the people as the greatest resources Nigeria has.

“Nigeria is not just a country, or a mission but a group of people with an idea, where you have 497 different languages, which means many different tongues coming together as one.”

Symington explained that the wealth of Nigeria in human resources rest on the unity of the country in spite of its ethnic diversities.

Noting that this was a challenge in other countries, he said Nigeria had effectively overcome the challenge of ethnic diversity and have built the country into a “Big Idea”.

“The greatest resource Nigerians have is themselves.” He believes that the government knows what to do to address the plight of the people.

On the issue of the girl child, he said “educating and empowering the girl child should be a top priority. He faulted the adage which says ‘behind every successful man there is a woman.’

This is not absolutely correct because a woman gets in front once she is empowered, Symington said.

He advised the government to address all gender-base issues by giving women access to the tiers of government for the progress of the nation.

The U.S Consul-General in Lagos, John Bray said this historic independence of America became a reality because of the sacrifice of American heroes who gave in their resources, blood and lives to ensure the country gained freedom.

According to him, the decision of July 2, 1776 resulted in the declaration of America’s independence on July 4, 1776, “that we celebrate today.”

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mustapha Suleiman, represented by Mr Obioma Nzewuji, Director, American and Caribbean Affairs, said the Federal Government commends the U.S for its development assistance and interventions in the fight against insurgency in the North-East region.

He said: “Today, as we join the United States in commemorating its independence anniversary, we celebrate the very essence of American progress, the spirit that defines the unity of its people for more than two centuries.

Both countries have collaborated in different fields and the United States has demonstrated to be a trusted and reliable friend to Nigeria.”