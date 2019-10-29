Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara capital, have called on the state government to urgently remove buildings and other obstructions along waterways to avert disaster in the state.

Some residents, who spoke with newsmen on Monday at the flooded Unity Bridge on AbdulWahab Folawiyo road, expressed concern over the perennial flooding in the areas bordering Asa River.

They blamed the development on the erection of buildings and shops along waterways and other encroachments on the setbacks, thereby blocking free flow of water.

A trader, Mr Micheal Alfred, urged the government to direct owners of the offending buildings to vacate immediately in order to save lives and property.

Alfred said flooding had hampered business activities in the area and deserved to be given the needed attention.

“The water always disturb us here whenever it rains. We want the state government to do something urgent about it.

“For those that built on waterways, government should ask them to quit. They should vacate the buildings,’’ he said.