From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said Nigeria might never fully actualise the sporting potentials in the country if political considerations are allowed to always interfere with what happens within the sports industry.

Governor Wike made the observation when he spoke on Sunday evening, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omagwa, Rivers State.

Governor Wike watched the match between Rivers United and Gombe United at the stadium used to mark the final match in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), and it ended in favour of Rivers United 1-0.

The event was also used for the coronation of Rivers United F.C. of Rivers State who is the Champion of Nigeria Football League 2021/2022 Season.

Governor Wike stated that those who should superintend over sports affairs in Nigeria should be seasoned sports administrators and be allowed to man the sector professionally.

The governor also pointed out that the random selection of persons to satisfy quota consideration has not truly been of any help in identifying the best talents and this has frustrated the growth of sports on an enduring scale in the country.

“Let us remove politics from sports. Let’s go for the best. NFF, the Super Eagles, Falcons, we must do things based on merit, getting those who are qualified.

“Let us not say take this from East, take from South, take from West, and take from North in order to make up the list, no. That won’t be the best for us.

“I want to tell Nigerians to know that sports should go beyond politics. Sports should not be confined to the political arena. We should allow people who have the talents, we should allow people who have the capacity to develop sports in Nigeria on board.”

Governor Wike expressed delight over the victory clinched by the Rivers United as the champion of the Nigerian League.