From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Sa’a Ibrahim, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to relocate polling units located in the homes of traditional rulers, religious leaders and important dignitaries in the country.

Speaking during INEC’s consultative meeting with labour unions and professional associations on the proposed expansion of voter access to polling units, in Abuja, yesterday, the BON boss warned that the location of the polling units is giving the commission bad image.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Elections Debate Group, Eddie Emessiri, who narrated his experience with election monitoring, said: “During the 2015 and 2019 general elections, I was in with some BON officials that went round the poling units in Mararaba, Jukwai, Karu and FCT.

“We realised that some of the polling units were located in the homes of the traditional rulers in those areas

“I will advice you to remove polling units from the homes of the traditional rulers or religious leaders or important dignitaries in the communities because those are the areas that cause problems and give INEC bad names,” he said.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the purpose of the ongoing consultations is to build a broad national consensus towards addressing the crisis of voter access to polling units in Nigeria.