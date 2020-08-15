Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, the first daughter of late former Vice President Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the Nigerian Railways Operations Control Centre, Alex Ekwueme Operations Control Centre, after their late father.

In a statement released in Abuja, Onyemelukwe, a lawyer, noted that the revival of Nigeria railways by the Buhari administration is a realisation of one of Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s dreams for the total overhaul of Nigeria’s infrastructure since their time in office in the Second Republic. She, on behalf of the family, thanked Mr. President for the posthumous honour.

She described the honour as well-deserved considering Dr. Ekwueme’s contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development, noting that such honour will serve as an inspiration to present and future leaders. She enjoined the country’s leaders to always give selfless service and put the country first in their activities.

She also applauded the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, for executing the agenda of the Federal Government towards the revival of Nigeria’s railways.