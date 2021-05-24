By Moses Akaigwe

Foremost automobile company and sole distributor of Renault brand in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, has announced the extension of its Renault Giveaway Promo. Earlier scheduled to run till the end of April, the promo has now been extended to run till the end of June, 2021.

The Coscharis Renault Giveaway Promo offers mouth-watering gifts for every unit of Renault Kwid or Koleos purchased within the period of the promo. The giveaways include, free ABRO Generator, 5 per cent price discount, free insurance, free vehicle registration and first two services free of charge.

Abiona Babarinde, general manager, marketing and corporate communications for the Coscharis Group, said in a statement that the extension was in response to the demand of a good number of the company’s customers and prospects for more time, to enable them take advantage of the promo.

According to Babarinde, “We understand that vehicle purchase is by no means an impulsive activity in this clime, especially given the current socio-economic realities on ground. Therefore, we accede to the demand of our teaming Renault customers and prospects to extend the timeline for the Renault Giveaway Promo, till the end of June 2021.”

Abiona added that, “The promo is open to both existing owners of the Renault brand and others that are yet to have a feel of the iconic French brand. Aside from the mouth-watering giveaways, Coscharis, as the exclusive franchise owner of the brand in Nigeria, promises to deliver the total brand experience beyond just the new purchase.

“We are equipped with the original parts, right tools to fix the original parts and the certified Renault technicians to deliver your total aftersales experience throughout our workshop outlets located in all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Prospective customers are also invited to take advantage our partnership with a number of leading financial institutions to purchase these or any of our Renault vehicles now and pay later through a bouquet of available finance options.”

Renault Kwid. The Renault Kwid is a compact car with the robustness and look of an SUV. It brings together the practicality of a compact car with the specifications of a genuine SUV: a sturdy and striking design, as well as economy and technological advances. Besides, its front grille, 14” wheel rims and door mirror shells give it a distinctive look when compared to other cars in its class.

Renault Kwid’s interior space is a masterful blend of modernity and ergonomics. The car is roomy and comfortable for driver and passengers alike. And, for added convenience, Renault Kwid is equipped with numerous storage spaces and a spacious boot (290 litres), making day-to-day life easier.

Renault Koleos. Renault Koleos is an SUV specially designed to broaden your outlook. An unprecedented combination of power and refinement, its assertive design pushes the boundaries of what is expected and expresses itself with bold style. Its confident stature commands respect. An SUV with broad shoulders and muscular side panels, its robust front end, broad tyres and large wheelbase give it the look of a partner that can rise to any challenge. The Renault Koleos takes you further, whichever path you take, whatever your quest.

The Renault Koleos can be described as the art of drawing attention. It embodies new aspirations. Charismatic,with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves. Everything in the Koleos is designed for your driving pleasure. The ergonomics of the centre console, which puts the main controls at your fingertips, the technologies controlled by the R-LINK 2 multimedia system with its 8.7-inch touchscreen, the personalisation of the TFT instrument panel and the innovative driver assistance tools all help create an unprecedented experience combining pleasure and ease on board.

The design of the Koleos and the choice of materials will meet all of your expectations. The finish of the overstitched leather, the satin finish of the chrome inserts and the immaculate trim of the doors provide a level of comfort that is worthy of a large saloon. The grab handles on either side of the centre console and the raised driving position let you know that you are in a real SUV.