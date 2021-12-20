By Moses Akaigwe

Coscharis Motors, the sole franchisee of the Renault brand of vehicles in Nigeria, has announced an incentive package for loyal Renault customers via an after-sales promo. Called the Coscharis-Renault Loyalty Reward promo, the offer lasts till December 31, 2021.

The package which includes free diagnosis and 20 percent discount on parts and services, also promises free branded merchandise for customers who visit Coscharis Motors Service Center, Awoyaya, Lagos, within the period of the promo.

Speaking on the promo, Abiona Babarinde who is the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group said, “This is our little way of saying thank you to all the Renault customers who have chosen to remain with the brand all these years. We want to assure them that Renault never forgot about them and has appointed a reliable partner, Coscharis Motors, to cater to all their sales and after sales needs in Nigeria.”

Explaining the modality of the promo, Babarinde said, “To access your loyalty reward, all you need to do as a Renault customer is to simply drive into our service center at Coscharis Motors along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Lagos with your Renault vehicle, register your vehicle with us for free and you have your reward.”

In his own remarks, the After-Sales Manager at Coscharis Motors, Pius Onu, said, “Coscharis Motors is fully prepared to address all the spare parts and service needs of our Renault customers. At our state of the arts facility in Awoyaya, we have all the recommended OEM equipment and spare parts, manned by highly motivated, qualified Renault trained technicians to handle your vehicles, even as we are currently replicating this at all other Coscharis Motors After-sales facilities nationwide.”