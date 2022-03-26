From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has filed a suit at a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights violated by the Federal government following his extra-ordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.

In the suit filed by his Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, he wants the court to declare that his enforced disappearance for eight days and their refusal to produce him before a Kenyan court for the purpose of his extradition is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental right against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as enshrined and guaranteed under pertinent provisions of the African Charter.

Other reliefs he is seeking for from the court include: a declaration that his detention in a non-official secret facility in Kenya and his subsequent torture amounts to infringement of his fundamental right against unlawful detention, torture and to fair hearing; a declaration that his extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria without a decision taken in accordance with the law of Kenya amounts to infringement on his fundamental right except by virtue of a decision taken in accordance with the law; an order of injunction restraining and prohibiting the Federal government from taking any further step in any criminal prosecution against him enabled by the said unlawful expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

They also include: an order mandating and compelling the government to “forthwith restitute or otherwise restore” his liberty as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon repatriate him to his country of lawful domicile (the United Kingdom) to await the outcome of any formal request it may file before the competent authorities in Britain for his lawful extradition to Nigeria; an official letter of apology for the infringement of his fundamental rights and publication of the same in three national dailies.

It ended by asking the court to compel the respondents which include the Attorney General of the Federation to pay him the sum of N25 billion as monetary compensation for the physical, mental, emotional and psychological damages done to him. The presiding judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, however, requested Kanu’s lawyers to furnish the court with more information on why it should have territorial jurisdiction to abdicate on the matter. It adjourned the case till April 27. None of the respondents appeared in court. They were also not represented by any counsel.

Speaking with newsmen later, Ejimakor said the suit was aimed at redressing “the infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, which is a clear violation of his fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights”.