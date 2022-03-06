The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm that there are plans to abduct and rendition some of its members abroad.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who made this claim yesterday in a statement, alleged that the Federal Government is working “with some traitors to abduct and rendition some key members of IPOB and Biafra agitators abroad just the same way they renditioned our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

According to Powerful, the action was to weaken the movement and frustrate the struggle for Biafra restoration.

He specifically said that Mazi Chinasa Nworu is top on the list of those pencilled down for illegal rendition or extradition.

“But we want to remind the plotters and collaborators of this evil plan that extraordinary rendition remains a crime against international law in any part of the world,” Powerful said, accusing a certain barrister as being “recruited to write a petition persuading the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Mallami to repeat what he did to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya to other top IPOB leadership.”

He said: “Those behind this evil plot think that they have succeeded in abducting Nnamdi Kanu, so it will be easy for them to now go after his supporters, but they are day-dreaming.

“We are, therefore, placing countries of the world on notice of this wicked plot against innocent peaceful agitators of Biafra. We alert countries around the world, including Africa Union, Europe Union, USA, United Nations, Asia and Australia to protect Biafrans in their respective countries. They should protect Biafrans against their oppressors.

“The world should not keep quiet over the atrocities against Biafrans. We are peaceful and only ask for a referendum to determine our fate. The world must not mortgage its conscience in the face of the sustained atrocities, human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being committed by the Nigerian state against Biafrans.”

