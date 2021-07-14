From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than six persons were reportedly killed between Monday and yesterday morning, in Asaba, Delta State capital, in what is suspected to be renewed cult related clashes.

The alleged killing of the six persons followed Monday morning’s attack on a former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oshimili South chapter, one Sanchino, who was shot dead by his assailants.

It was learnt that the latest six victims were suspected to be members of the Black Axe Confraternity, and were murdered in different parts of the town in what is believed to be retaliatory attacks.

One of the victims, an Asaba-based surveyor, simply identified as Ifeanyi, was mowed down at a street opposite the Stephen Keshi Stadium, along the popular Nnebisi Road, at about 7pm, on Monday.

Another victim, a middle-aged man, was reportedly beheaded in the early hours of yesterday.

His severed head was deposited at the Otuogwu area in the metropolis, while the body was said to have been recovered where it was staked behind Oshimili South Council Secretariat.

Following the renewed cult war, Daily Sun observed that several young men have been forced to temporarily relocate, pending when

