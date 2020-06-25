Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) suggested on Thursday that the surge in violence and insecurity in the country has pushed security agencies to the brink.

Monguno, in a goodwill message at the handing-over of some vehicles, ambulances and medical equipment to northeastern states by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri on Thursday, said the renewed attacks by Boko Haram in the North-East and other security challenges in another part of the country were regrettable.

‘The resurgence of insecurity in recent times has put the security agencies in a difficult situation,’ Monguno said.

The NSA said any support to the military to fight insecurity in the country as the North-East Development Commission has done was a welcome effort.

He commended the Commission for the donation of the vehicles to the various security agencies in the North-East