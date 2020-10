Rennes clung on to top spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by lowly Reims.

The visitors were picking up only their second point of the season.

Rennes, still unbeaten after six games, were joined on 14 points by Lille, who earlier won 3-0 at Strasbourg, but they stayed top on goals scored.

Both teams have four wins and two draws and a goal difference of seven.

Champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) are fourth with 12 points.

Reims took the lead against the run of play in the 11th minute when Yunis Abdelhamid was allowed a free header at a corner-kick.

Raphinha replied in the 24th minute after exchanging passes with Serhou Guirassy.

The Brazilian winger also set up the second goal with a corner-kick which team captain Damien Da Silva headed in at the far post in the 37th minute.

But Reims, one place off the bottom, were not finished and levelled through Boulaye Dia in the 66th minute after he held off challenges from two players.

Rennes were denied a win when Steven Nzonzi hit the post in the 90th minute.

In another game, Mehmet Zeki Celik, with a 30-metre strike, Renato Sanches and Burak Yilmaz were on target as Lille dispatched struggling Strasbourg.

In other games, an eighth minute goal from Romain Faivre gave Brest a surprise 1-0 home win over AS Monaco.

Girondins Bordeaux notched their first home victory since December by beating Dijon 3-0.(Reuters/NAN)