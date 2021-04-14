Renowned estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has applauded the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), describing him as a very principled and highly respected police chief and astute administrator.

Owoeye said the appointment of Alkali Baba came at the right time when the country is in dire need of an experienced police officer, to tackle the insecurity in the country.

He described the new IGP as an honest and hardworking officer who can be trusted with the country’s security.

“AIG Umar Baba is a man of honesty, transparency and justice. He has zero tolerance for corrupt practices and an advocate of peace, law and order.

Owoeye said he was not surprised when Usman Alkali Baba was appointed as Acting IGP, adding that he is the best crime bursting police chief in the country. He urged Nigerians to support the new IGP to take the country off the present security challenges.

“The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has worked in different capacities in Kaduna State. There is no doubt that his legacies shall remain an eternal source of inspiration to many generations to come having reached the exalted position in the service to his country and humanity.”