Call him one of those rare individuals who strive to shatter the myths about IVF, fertility, age and record a considerable number of successes regardless of the obstacles before them, and you won’t be wide off the mark. For renowned gynaecologist and fertility expert, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, he is one highly respected medical practitioner who has devoted his almost three decades life and career in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to the actualisation of the dreams of motherhood for many hundreds of women. As the Chief Medical Director at St. Ives Hospital Group, Okewale has democratised the reproductive health sector, pursued the subject of fruitfulness without relenting and promoted his knowledge as something of an art and a guarantee.

Okewale has singlehandedly, and from humble beginnings, built up the St Ives Medical Group —established in 1996— to its current status as the trendsetter in the areas of women and children health, especially In-vitro Fertilization (IVF). In the course of his practice and interests in fertility matters, Okewale has been instrumental in the safe delivery of over 2000 babies via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) including that of 20 October 2018 history making delivery of the oldest mum in Africa —Mrs Ajibola Otubusin. The 67 year-old Mrs Otubusin had undergone the IVF procedure at one of the St Ives IVF & Fertility centres. She was later successfully delivered of a bouncing baby boy at the age of 67, breaking all kinds of medical records in the process. And all these feats have been recognized by various bodies and associations at home and abroad with the recent coming from the Rotary International. On 11 July, Okewale was honoured with an award of recognition for his significant accomplishments in the area of child and maternal healthcare, which, according to the international service club, fits perfectly into one of its ideals and objectives. In addition to the award, the suave gynaecologist was also decorated as an Honorary Rotarian at the recent investiture of renowned accountant, Adegbenga Badejo as 54th President of The Rotary Club of Ikeja held at the Lagos Sheraton.

Epiphanies aren’t common, but Okewale has created more of them around his interest in the area of women’s health education and healthcare in general. This has further fuelled his interest in the media as a vehicle to educate women about their health and lifestyle in general. This culminated in his floating of WFM 91.7 —the first radio station for women and the family in Nigeria, perhaps, Africa— where he’s the Chairman. Okewale, through his St Ives Healthcare Group, has also invested in a health insurance firm all for the sake of the well-being of women and mankind in general.

