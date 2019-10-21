Two renowned football intermediaries and players representatives, John Viola and Philip Taggart are expected in Nigeria from the 22nd to 26th of October, 2019 to seek ways of impacting and developing football agents in the country.

Their visit which is at the instance of a United Kingdom based company; ASQ Training and Development will also serve to promote the newly introduced ëLevel 3 Certificate in Football Intermediary qualification which ASQ plan to make available to the Nigerian Football Community.

According to a release made available to Daily Sun Sports and signed by ASQ Media representatives in Nigeria, Olisemeka Obi quoted the Group Managing Director of ASQ, Samson Oluwafemi Adeosun, as saying that the company is working closely with ProQual, a large UK Skills and Training Awarding Body who are regulated by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation, who are a non-ministerial government department responsible for the regulation of qualifications, exams and tests in UK together we are about to launch a first of its kind Level 3 Certification for Football Intermediaries.

“We have identified the need for such a training and certification as currently there is nothing out there to support and encourage budding Football agents to get their foot in the door and start to help them to discover the huge wealth of football talent that is obviously out there, especially in Africa, the release added.