As monetary authorities battle to strengthen the rapidly sliding Naira, Spokesman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, has faulted claims from certain quarters for the resignation of the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, over exchange rate matters.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday evening, Nwanisobi alleged that those behind such calls were only pursuing their selfish agenda, fueled by those who had long benefitted from rent-seeking practices in the parallel forex market, which he refused to recognise as a significant segment of the country’s forex market.

According to him, the CBN would not be distracted in its mandate by yielding to the selfish tendencies of few to the detriment of the majority. He, therefore, urged the banking public to disregard claims aimed at impugning the reputation of the apex bank, insisting that CBN remains committed to carrying out its mandate for the good of the Nigerian people.

Nwanisobi assured the public that the CBN remains committed to meeting the foreign exchange (forex) request of travelers with legitimate needs as they relate to travel allowances, payment of tuition and medical fees among other invisibles.

He added that there was enough supply of hard currencies to meet legitimate demands for foreign exchange.

Nwanisobi, who insisted that no customer requiring forex for genuine transactions would be turned back by their banks, urged the banking public to insist on their rights to be attended to as long as they possess all the requisite documents.

