For tenants who are not capable of paying huge amount to own a house, Rent Small Small has given such people a relief in an estate in Lagos where they can pay N50,000/month.

Being the first of its kind in Lagos, the company is proud to announce the opening of Freedom Park, its first solely managed residential estate in Awoyaya axis since it launched in 2018.

Tunde Balogun, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Rent Small Small during facility tour said: “We are happy that more landlords and developers have trusted us with their properties. This is the first time we are taking on an entire newly built estate. With over 100 apartments, we have a space for young professionals looking for a vibrant community where they can express their independence, creativity, and improve their productivity which is why we named the estate Freedom Park.”

According to him, the Freedom Park has over 100 brand new studio/1 bedroom apartments available for letting from as low as N50,000 per month. This brings down the price attached to quality living, giving even more people access to decent homes on a budget that they can conveniently afford.

Alongside the residential estate, Rent Small Small has also relaunched its version 2.0 website and a brand new mobile app in the wake of its second year anniversary. The website which is a major improvement from version 1.0 has undergone tweaks and corrections to now feature.

