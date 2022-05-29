By Cosmas Omegoh

Rental professionals in Nigeria recently took a big step towards further professionalizing the practice by launching Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN).

Dozens of entrepreneurs in the rental business converged on Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, to witness the occasion which featured Mrs. Yawande Zaccheaus as Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaccheaus, who expressed happiness at the turn of events, said “collaboration (by the organisers) is necessary for the business to be able to make impact.”

While expressing happiness at the formalisation of the body, she called for accountability on the part of the leaders, and urged the members to strive to build a community with their clients.

Earlier, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, while speaking on the essence of transportation as key to the success of rental business, urged the organisers to always ensure that their vehicles have what it takes to be on the road at all times. His call was reechoed by Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Engr Femi Famuyide, who also advised them to always take care of their vehicles and ensure they are road worthy at all times so that they will not have issues with Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs).

President of the association, Mrs Kemi Adeleke of KFA Rentals, outlined the objectives of the body to include regulation of rental prices, ensuring lasting cordial relationships, protecting legitimate interest and promoting networking among the members and clients.

