By Cosmas Omegoh

Rental workers in Nigeria days ago, took a big step towards professionalising the practice by formalising the launching their association – Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN).

The workers converged on Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, where they had a formal launch featuring Mrs Yawande Zaccheaus as Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on the occasion, Zaccheaus who expressed happiness at the turn of events, said “collaboration (by the rental workers) is necessary for the business to be able to make impact.” While expressing happiness at the formalisation of the body, she called for accountability on the part of the leaders, and urged the members to strive and build a community with their clients.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earlier on, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Olusegun Ogungbemide, while speaking on the essence of transportation as key to the success of rental business, urged the rental workers to always ensure that their vehicles have all that is needed to be on the road at all times. His call was reechoed by Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Engr Femi Famuyide, who also advised them to always take care of their vehicles and ensure they are road worthy at all times so that they will not have issues with Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIOs).

President of the association, Mrs Kemi Adeleke of KFA Rentals, said the objectives of the body include regulation of rental prices, ensuring lasting cordial relationships, protecting legitimate interest and promoting networking among other things.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .