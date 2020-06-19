Nigeria’s Prop-Tech company,RentSmallSmall, has introduced a hospitality focused work and live solution called ‘Cotel’ into the Nigerian market to tackle some of the housing challanges associated with COVID-19.

Cotel furnishes its subscribers the flexibility to enjoy hotel-type ambience residences whilst catering to their work space needs, thereby helping professionals thrive during and beyond the COVID19 season.

Speaking on this novel product, Tunde Balogun, its co-founder and CEO, said the company came up with the innovation to help professionals work and live better without exposing themselves to Coronavirus.

“In line with the present realities, there is a current lacuna in most home spaces that doesn’t give the perfect ambience for productivity. RentSmallSmall has proactively and disruptively charged itself to provide this solution that aids entrepreneurs and upwardly mobile professionals work to live better and ‘still carry out office functions remotely from the comfort of their home especially at a time like this when COVID19 is still an active threat,”he said.

Balogun stressed that Cotel is not a hotel, explaining “our pilot Cotel property is a 17units Condo, with swimming pool, gym, indoor and outdoor lounge, room service, guest waiting area, work room, and much more.

“The two key things we promise are: seamless comfort and convenience as you live and work. Cotel is not just the physical space in itself, it’s an exclusive community of brilliant, like minds who revel in simplified work and living systems. This is a new normal for greatness, everything under your roof while you exceed your work goals,”he said. Launched in October 2018, RentSmallSmall provides hassle free mechanisms for renting an apartment in Lagos. The firm was listed in connect Nigeria top 100 emerging SME’s 2019.