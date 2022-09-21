By Gabriel Dike

Less than 24hours after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the seventh month old strike, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) on Wednesday asked Vice-Chancellors of public universities to re-open

the institutions.

The National Coordinator, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu in a statement urged the VCs to reopen and commence academic activities in line with the judgement of the industrial court based in Abuja.

He said: “This becomes imperative as the court is one of the recognised tools of democratic engagement in the country.

“Since CONUA members have not been on strike, re-opening the universities will make it possible to duly continue work, stem the restlessness among the students who have had their studies interrupted and facilitate the restoration of peace to the nation.”