Joe Apu

Nigeria’s NBA stars, Al Farouk Aminu, Josh Okogie and other stars are to get no less than 25 days to get their fitness level back ahead of the reopening of the NBA season, which was shut down last month with coronavirus spreading across North America.

Teams are faced with anywhere between 13 and 16 regular season games followed by possible post-season play-offs but everything is now up in the air.

Though, details are yet to emerge about how the NBA will get going again, ESPN reports that executives and coaches are discussing a 25-day return to action plan.

This would involve players completing 11 days of individual workouts to restore their fitness levels followed by, health clearance permitting, a 14-day training camp.

When this 25-day training programme can be put into action is another matter entirely.

President Donald Trump has also weighed in stateside, with sport a cornerstone of his vision to get the country moving again.

He said: “We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven’t actually had too much time to watch. I would say, maybe, I watch one batter then I get back to work.’