The Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, has advised Muslim and Christian faithfuls to adhere strictly to all safety measures against COVID-19 while performing their spiritual functions.

This he said, would go a long in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state and the country at large.

He gave the advice in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Shuaibu Muhammad, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Thursday.

Maigoro said that the advice became imperative following the reopening of worship centres by the State Government for two weeks.

“I wish to announce to the public that in line with the directive given by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdulahi Sule, on lifting of ban on worship centres.

“I hereby order that all mosques and churches in Keffi are to be re-opened for worship but with full compliance with social distancing, use of face masks, and frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitiser.

“This is in the interest of our health and to curtail the spread of the virus in the country,” he said.

Maigoro advised that anyone caught in the worship centres breaching the safety protocols would face the full wrath of the law.

The chairman also urged residents of the area, the state and other Nigerians to maintain personal and environmental cleanliness to remain healthy.

The chairman commended the measures adopted and steps taken by the state government in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

Maigoro solicited for prayers and support of people of the area to enable him succeed in the task ahead of him.

He restated his commitment to implement good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on lives of people of the area and the state at large.

Besides, the chairman urged Nigerians to maintain peaceful coexistence and be their brother’s keepers for the socioeconomic development of the country at large. (NAN)