Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has approved the reopening of public and private secondary schools for the purpose of writing the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The government in a circular issued at the weekend through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, however, gave conditions for the reopening of the schools.

As a way of preventing the spread of COVID-l9 among the students, the state government directed that schools are to open from 8.00 am to 2.00pm from Mondays to Fridays.

The managements of the schools are to also provide disinfectant and fumigate their premises, ensure regular hand washing, among other conditions.

The circular reads: “Sequel to the release of a comprehensive schedule for the conduct of the various national examinations by the Federal Government after series of meetings with the chief executives of examination bodies in the country, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State wishes to notify you about the approval to re-open all the public and private secondary schools in the state on Monday, 4th August, 2020, for the students in SSS 3 class only for the purpose of writing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC and NECO).”