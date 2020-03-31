Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, has assured that his committee alongside that of Health would ensure judicious use of the salaries of members donated to fight COVID-19.

Olawuyi, who represents Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The lawmaker said that members of the House of Representatives had agreed to donate their 100 per cent salaries for March and April to fight COVID-19.

He said the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, had directed the Clerk of the House to ensure members’ salaries for the months in question were transferred straight to the account of the National Relief Fund for the fight against the pandemic Coronavirus.

Olawuyi said that the speaker had also directed his committee and that of Health to ensure that funds and relief materials donated towards the fight of the COVID-19 were properly disbursed for accountability purpose.

He expressed hope that the House’s effort to ensure Nigerians were protected from contracting the virus paid off, adding that the whole world was on its toe to stop the spread of the virus.

The lawmaker said two-month salary donation was independent of the contributions by individual members to alleviate the hardship that their constituents face at this time of global emergency.

Olawuyi added that the dpeaker had urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its Policy Measures in Response to the COVID-19 outbreak, to immediately direct cash grants to the 774 Local Government Councils in the country.

He added that the cash grant was to provide food and other essentials to at-risk individuals and communities.

On his part, Olawuyi said arrangements were almost concluded to reach his constituents with food items after a successful awareness and enlightenment campaign as well as distribution of safety items to them to stop spread of the virus.

He appealed to the people of the area and the state in general to work with the state government in fighting the battle to end the scourge of the COVID-19 together.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker had earlier on Tuesday in a video circulated on social media announced the decision of the House to donate their March and April salaries to support the Federal Government’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country. (NAN)