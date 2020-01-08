A member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Maren has awarded N2 million scholarship to 200 indigent students from his constituency studying in tertiary institutions.

Maren who represents Mangu/ Bokkos Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, also distributed 4,000 secondary school Mathematics and English textbooks to public schools in the constituency.

Maren at the launch of his empowerment programme in Mangu on Wednesday, said that the effort was to encourage learning for personal and national development.

“A lot of our constituents are too poor to afford school fees for their children and those who manage to get the school fees hardly afford the needed textbooks.

“The textbooks we are giving out will be kept in public secondary schools libraries for use by these poor students.

“This we hope will encourage children to go to school and acquire knowledge with which they can impact their communities.

“The scholarship we hope will as well reduce the hardship of parents whose children are in tertiary institutions but without the means to continue.

“Our overall objective is to see more of our people attaining their full potentials and becoming active participants in the socioeconomic development of this country,” he said.

The lawmaker also donated 30 motorcycles to traditional rulers, 150 irrigation water pumps and 300 bags of fertilizer to local farmers.

He also gave 60 pieces of wheel chairs to people with disabilities in the constituency.

The Mishkaham Mangu, Chief Nelson Bakfur, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture, saying it would impact positively on the lives of the beneficiaries.

Also, Mr Zacharia Mallo, a cripple who got a wheelchair, prayed God to bless and protect Maren as he continue to assist the less privileged.

Mallo stated that the wheelchair would greatly ease his movement and appealed to other lawmaker to reach out to more people with disabilities. (NAN