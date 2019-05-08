Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

For more than two months, Mrs Chinyere Aleke and her new born baby were held ‘hostage’ at the first phase of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) because of her inability to pay her hospital bills.

They were subsequently moved from the wards to an isolated building in the hospital premises which, according to her, had no bed and other necessary facilities; just an empty big room.

She shared the facility with some other nursing mothers who could not pay their hospital bills. Every one of them, it was gathered, spread mats and foams as the case may be at their various corners with many of them spending more than two months in that pathetic condition.

Aside being exposed to harsh weather conditions, the nursing mothers, numbering 15, told Daily Sun that they were feasted upon by mosquitoes and other insects every night.

But succour came their way when the House of Representatives member for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, stormed the hospital recently to clear their bills.

The bills of the 15 nursing mothers who came from the lawmaker’s constituency, Daily Sun gathered, amounted to N1, 583, 255. Some of them were delivered of their babies through Caesarean Section while others gave birth through the normal means.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Chukwuma Peace was billed N98,520; Aleke Chinyere (N150,000); Nwosu Princess (N170,000); Orji Salome (N58,000); Ugochukwu Rachael (N156,730); and Onyeazi Onyeachi (N107,450).

Others are: Uche Nneka (N95,910); Eze Udochukwu (N119,280); Okwor Anastasia (N135,040); Izzi Chineme (N168,660); and Elom Miracle who was billed N26,650.

More others are: Ogodo Maria (N90,590); Nweke Grace (N64,370); Igwe Ugochukwu (N97,905), and Adaeze Ugoeze whose bill was N43,690.

Addressing the beneficiaries in front of the hospital’s complex, the lawmaker, told them that he decided to share the joy of Easter celebration by coming to help them at their time of need.

Nwonu said: “We cannot leave everything to our Governor to attend to and that is why we said let the people who you also voted into power complement his efforts by helping you the much we can”, he said.

According to him, the gesture was done as regularly as he deemed fit to ensure that he puts smiles on the faces of the people he represents in the National Assembly.

“I did this type of thing last year when we flagged it off as our every ceremony activity and it is necessary that those who are in positions of authority remember the needy like you people.

“So, we decided to come and visit you before the day we will commemorate the resurrection of Christ to enable you leave the hospital and go home and celebrate His resurrection.

“I don’t know how I will go home, buy foods, drinks and start celebrating without you people being happy. This to me is not good and I have decided to come and celebrate with you.

“So, your happiness is my own happiness and I am fulfilled that you are going home to celebrate the Easter after my visit”, he stated.

In addition, the legislator who was re-elected for the second term on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gave all the beneficiaries the sum of N5,000 each for transportation.

One of the beneficiaries, Princess Nwosu, from Ikwuato Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area, who was delivered of her baby through Caesarean Section thanked the lawmaker.