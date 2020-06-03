Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of House of Representatives representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke, on Wednesday, charged the state government to immortalise late music icon, Majekodunmi Ifasheke, popularity known as Majek Fashek.

Oke, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, in a statement, described Majek Fashek’s death as a painful to Ijesha land and the country at large.

The lawmaker noted that Fashek, who died on Tuesday at the age of 56 years would be missed by all yorubas, especially those from Ijesha land and music lovers across the country..

“On this day, I join millions of lover of his rege music to mourn a very distinguished man, who made Nigeria music industry proud

”Though he is no more today, we find solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation may God grant the good people of Osun State and the family the fortitude to bear the loss and well to grant him peaceful rest,” Oke stated..