From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Chikun and Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Yakubu Barde, has called on the federal government to seek foreign help to contain the insecurity in the country.

Barde, in a statement, on Friday, decried the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in Kaduna, where abduction of residents has become a reoccurring affair.

The lawmaker lamented that in the past six months, several of his constituents, have been abducted with some of them killed by their abductors, with the latest been the abduction of 16 persons, on Thursday.

He stated that the government must intensify efforts to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country.

According to him, “I received the news about the abduction of 16 people within my Constituency at the early hours of Thursday with heavy heart.

“These ugly incidents, according to reports made available to me, that four people were abducted at Ungwan Fada Kujama and unfortunately one of them was killed by the armed bandits.

“I was also confronted with a similar situation where 12 people were kidnapped in Ungwan Gimbiya and Jujji communities within my Constituency of that fateful day, to show you the rising spate of insecurity ravaging Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State, which I represent in the House of Representatives.

“Recall that I addressed the media on the state of insecurity across my constituency few days ago, where I condemned attack on Bethel Baptist High School Damshi, Chikun Local Government Area, where they abducted over 140 students from their hostel out of which 28 escaped from their abductors and to the glory of God, have reunited with their families. Unfortunately, 2 military personnel lost their lives.

“Few days after the unfortunate incident which we are yet to recover from, a group which abducted the 18 people in Kakau area of Kaduna State, 10 days ago demanded for N200 million from the community.”

Barde noted that “the present administration should not shy away from seeking foreign assistance to combat insecurity, because it is not peculiar to Nigeria. But our body language has always been non-challant.”

