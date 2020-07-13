Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Muda Lawal Umar, has called on the National Assembly to forgo its 2020 annual recess to enable fast track work on the review of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution ( as amended).

Umar, in a statement on Monday, said it is imperative for the lawmakers to prioritise the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment bill and review of the constitution, over their recess, because of the importance of the two legislations.

The National Assembly is scheduled to commence its annual vacation, which usually lasts for about eight weeks, by the end of this month.

However, the lawmaker argued that this is the ample time for the National Assembly to commence work on the electoral act and the various constitution alteration bills, so that the parliament can complete work on the bills in record time for the President’s assent.

“If the National Assembly proceeds ( annual vacation) and thereafter returns from its proposed annual vacation in September, the distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives may not have the requisite time to debate and pass the Constitutional reforms as well as the Electoral (Amendment) Bill before the 2023 general elections.

And passing the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill now would go a long way in curbing the types of anomalies that characterised the 2019 general elections.

“The electoral reform is crucial at this moment as it would not only strengthen the integrity and legitimacy of our electoral process; thereby preventing electoral violence but would also guide and protect the sanctity of Nigeria’s Democracy,” Umar stated.