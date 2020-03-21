Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Kingsley Chima, has admonished South East governors to fasttrack the sensitisation of rural communities in the zone on the coronavirus pandemic.

Chima, in a statement, yesterday, said whatever efforts the governors are making to contain coronavirus in the South East would only be meaningful if the rural dwellers are carried along.

The lawmaker, while noting that all hands must be on deck to combat the virus, urged all stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly to support the efforts of the governors, in whatever way they can.

“Our priority on containing the dreaded virus can only be achievable and meaningful if sensitisation programmes are taken to the rural dwellers.