The Chairman House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, has commiserated with his constituency over the losses they incurred following the rainstorm that destroyed their homes.

Olawuyi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said it was devastating that such fate would befall the good people of his constituency at this stay at home period occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), global outbreak.

Olawuyi representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-ero Federal constituency of Kwara, said a heavy downpour had on April 7, destroyed more than 70 houses in Obbo Ayegunle, Obbo Ile and Edidi towns in Ekiti and Isin local governments areas (LGA) of the state.

The lawmaker said though he was desirous of visiting the three towns to commiserate with his people, he was however, handicapped with the current lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has made any travel impossible.

He said he was worried when he received the news, bearing in mind that the people must have been overwhelmed with fear of where to lay their heads at this difficult period.

Olawuyi called on the affected persons to take solace in the saying that nothing happened without the knowledge of God.

He added that the king’s house that also got burnt, would in time return more radiant and beautiful.

He expressed disappointment that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), could not effectively intervene because of the current situation.

“Most staff of NEMA are currently at home, only some senior officers are working, providing skeletal services, but when they fully resume, we can then take the issue up from there and see how we can salvage the situation,” he said.

He called on the affected constituents not to loose hope in their current predicament, stressing that there would be light at the end of the dark tunnel.

The lawmaker also restated his unwavering support for the people of his constituency. (NAN)