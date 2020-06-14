Rep. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) has condoled Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun over the death of his Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) Adebisi Adejare.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the lawmaker said that the demise of the aide was shocking.

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun, said that he was in a state of total disbelief when he learnt about the death of the aide.i

He said that he found solace in the fact that God is the ultimate determinant of the number of days of all human beings on earth.

The lawmaker counselled the governor to take death as inevitable thar no human being haps power over.

Oke urged the governor to take heart and ruminate on how to lessen vacuum left for members of the immediate family of the departed.

The legislator also said that it was unfortunate that the aide died when his contributions were mostly needed for the development of the state.

“Human beings as mere sojourners on earth who are called to the eternal abode by the Almighty God after they may have successfully finished their race in the world.

“I urge governor Oyetola and members of his cabinet to take the loss of one them philosophically, believing in the scriptural understanding that, it is God who giveth that also taketh,” he said.

Oke prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and protect all the people he left.(NAN)