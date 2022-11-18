From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Mangu/ Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Solomon Maren, has decried the spate of killings by gunmen in his constituency.

Maren, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, said armed militia and herders have embarked on endless attacks on the area, with several persons killed and some others injured, while the crops were destroyed.

Consequently, the lawmaker appealed to the federal government to mandate the police and other security agencies to deploy more of their men to the area to halt the killings, as well as unravel the cause of the ugly development.

” I am deeply pained and grieved by the recent spate of wanton killings and

destruction of properties by suspected herders (Fulani militia) in Mangu/Bokkos federal Constituency, this ugly and barbaric killing of innocent, peace loving and law abiding citizens is unfortunate, condemnable, censure and of grave concern.

“We want the world to know that,on the 14” day of November2022 an innocent and law abiding citizen in Gold village of Butura land was attacked,

maimed and killed while returning from the farm for just no reason.

Also,that on the 15 Nov. 2022, a group of militia suspected to be herders, fully

armed with sophisticated weapons and ammunition launched an attacked on

Maikatako village also in Butura ward of Bokkos Local Government Area, where

they killed and burnt to ashes more than 11 people,injured many and destroyed

properties worth millions of naira as well as left hundreds of people homeless

and displaced.

“On the 16h of November, 2022 another gruesome attack was meted on some villages namely; Folloh and Mai Jankaiall in Butura ward where many other people lost their lives,houses and properties worth millions of naira were equally burnt down by the attackers.

“We want to inform the world that,over 300,000hectaresof crop farmlands

have been destroyed by the herders due to deliberate and reckless grazing without caution and or fear of any body. Most farmers had little or no harvest due to this wicked action of unscrupulous herders.

“We are disturbed; that these attacks are just too many, just within a month;we

have buried more than 30 men and women including children,” he stated.