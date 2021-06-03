From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chinedu Emeka, has expressed concerns over the deplorable security situation in the state.

Emeka, in a statement, on Thursday, expressed dismay over the killings of innocent Nigerians in the state recently.

The lawmaker noted that it is unfortunate that Imo State, which before now has been very peaceful, has become a killing field.

Emeka, while commiserating with families of those killed in the state recently, condemned ‘in strong terms the new development of extra-judicial killings and assassination of innocent citizens, including that of the security agents and the unknown gun men in the state.”

According to him, “I am deeply pained with the recent happenings in our dear Imo State, where the unthinkable is happening with innocent lives being decimated, business activities crumbling and properties worth billions in naira destroyed with reckless abandon.

“It is not only regrettable that such unfortunate development ensued, but our inability to nip it in the bud, before it escalates beyond human control, which is attributable to the confusion in the body-politic that made it extremely difficult for individuals with genuine concern to step-in.

“There is no gainsaying that Imo as the only State we call our own that should be jealously guided with every love for the sake of peace and unity, a state that used to be very peaceful as the Tourist center of attraction in the East of the Niger and beyond, is at present, not only wearing a pathetic and sorry outlook, but speedily losing that ambiance and atmospheric oxygen that is of the peace and the hallmark of a tourist nerve center.”

‘It is still painful and unacceptable to be witnessing through the Media, such wanton destruction and gruesome killings, especially the gory sights of lifeless bodies of our beloved ones, such as the young and promising Chidiebere Emereuwa of the Nigeria Air Force, a native of Obizi in my Constituency, who was reportedly killed at a check-

point, near Akachi Junction.

“Also another ugly incident of a German-based Unachukwu who allegedly died after being shot on the head at a Military check-point near Sam Mbakwe Airport, while trying to catch a flight; and of course, the wicked and gruesome murder of an APC chieftain, Dr. Ahmed Gulak, who was reportedly in the State a National Assignment.’

)