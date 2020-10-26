Member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Chris Azubogu, has called on governments at all levels to address the growing restiveness before it gets out of hand. He also called on the Federal Government to look into the demands raised by the EndSARS protesters.

In an interview with Daily Sun, in Nnewi, yesterday, Azubogu bemoaned the spate of violence that erupted in parts of Anambra State, which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties across the country.

The federal lawmaker, who likened the reported destruction of lives and properties by citizens, to “someone destroying his home in exhibition of anger” appealed for calm, especially now that government at various levels have expressed preparedness to address key demands raised by protesters.

“I am deeply worried because some of the orgy of violence happened within my federal constituency, hitherto known for its peaceful disposition and effective internal conflict resolution mechanisms.”

Recalling his earlier appeal to victims of police/SARS brutality in the state to take advantage of the newly inaugurated Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by government to present their cases in the Anambra, Azubogu explained that such panel was established to probe extra judicial killings and other injustices meted to citizens by the police.