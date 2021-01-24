From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A lawmaker representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency of Abia State, Uko Nkole, has distributed educational and instructional materials worth millions of naira to public schools in his constituency.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise at the Abia Community Primary School, and Amangwu Community School both in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area, Nkole said that he donated the educational materials for public schools in his constituency in line with an appeal made by teachers in the area during a meeting with them in 2017.

The lawmaker noted that the gesture would to a great extent complement the efforts of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration towards providing qualitative and affordable education for all Abians.

He said that the items including school band, whiteboard, modern classroom desks, among others were part of his strategy to scale up enrollment into public schools.

He urged the school managements and pupils to make judicious use of the materials while calling on the youths to help provide security for the materials to enable them to serve its purpose.

Nkole noted there was the need for more teachers in public schools as well as the need to reduce the burden on parents which he said led him to move the motion for the regularization of the employment of PTA Teachers across the country and promised to help renovate the Abia Community classroom blocks.

The traditional ruler of Abia Community, Ezieogo Emmanuel Amah Ebere, his Amangwu counterpart, Ezieogo Akuma Nmecha, the President General of the Community, Nduka Okwara and the headteacher of Akanu Ohafia Community School, Mrs Precious Eke Obidiya thanked the lawmaker for his gesture.