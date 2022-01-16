From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, Rt Hon Eta Mbora, has commenced the distribution of 1, 200 bags of fertilizers and 400 cartons of herbicides to over 1, 000 farmers across Calabar Municipality Odukpani local government areas of Cross River. The fertilizers’ distribution is part of special empowerment scheme for selected beneficiaries and is aimed at promoting enterprise, self-reliance and boosting agricultural yields within the constituency. The programme is based on the peculiar needs from the beneficiaries comprising an entertainer, physically challenged artisans, welders and farmer’s corporative societies.

Commencing the distribution exercise at Akim Market in Calabar, Mbora said the programme is meant to assist in enhancing agricultural ouputs and profits margin of the farmers.

He said the farmers were earlier trained by officials of Agricultural Resource Council of Nigeria on the use of the specific fertilizers and other inputs to guarantee proper usage.

Represented by the State Women Leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Cross River State, Hon Mrs Florence Inyang, the federal lawmaker disclosed that the farmer were earlier trained by officials of the Agricultural Resource Council of Nigeria on the use of specific fertilizers and other inputs to guarantee proper usage.

He further said it is one of the series of intervention initiated to uplift the financial capacity of constituency members, adding that there would regular capacity-building trainings for women to promote economic independence.

Speaking earlier, the State Assistant Publicity Secretary and one time counselor for ward 1 in Calabar Municipality, Hon Paul Agbor, commended the lawmaker for the various intervention programmes meant to add value to life.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Madam Glory Edet, Offiong Omori, and Enang Esua from Ikot Awantim, Ediba, and Big Qua cluster groups respectively, expressed appreciation for initiative and noted that the items will ensure optimum yields and profit margin.

Last month, the Rep member had donated motorized wheelchairs, complete sets of welding equipment with diesel-powered generators and over 20 sets of 9kva Fireman petrol generators to beneficiaries.