Fred Itua, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency in Benue State, otherwise known as Enone, Francis Ottah Agbo, has lamented the abandonment of his constituency by the Federal Government. Agbo, who is the spokesman of the minority caucus in the Green Chamber noted that underdevelopment of his people has turned Enone to a laughing stock in Nigeria. He pleaded with the Federal government to address the neglect of his constituency in the area of infrastructure and federal appointments. The lawmaker also announced a donation of his entire salaries for his first four years in office, to his constituents particularly the poorest of the poorest widows and orphans, to help ameliorate their plight.

The legislator said in Abuja, during an interactive session with a delegation of Ari geo-political zone, comprising Ijigban/Ulayi/Ekile communities of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, led by Emmanuel Ogaba.

Agbo regretted that though over one million of Ijigban/Ekile/ Ulayi people were contributing immensely to the economy of the state, especially in agriculture, they remained the most neglected, in terms of infrastructure and employment in the state and federal civil service.

“These communities are the only ones in the whole of Nigeria without electricity, roads, water and development of any kind; there is no single person in these communities, employed in the Federal Civil Service, no officer in the Nigerian military, police, the customs, immigration, fire service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,” he decried.

He pleaded with the Federal government to intervene and save his people from backwardness while commending Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, for appointing an Ijigban son, Mr. Sunday Agbaji, as commissioner for Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).