Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) has donated relief items and N2.5 million to victims of recent attacks in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of the state, made the donation on Friday when he visited the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had on Sunday, April 10, stormed some communities in Kanam and Wase and killed some persons, injured scores and razed many houses.

Gagdi said that the donation was to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons as a result of the ungodly activities of the criminals.

The lawmaker said he had also donated 10 motorcycles to the communities to assist the local vigilantes in intelligence gathering.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support the victims with relief materials.

NAN reports that the items included 100 pieces of Six springs mattresses, 50 bags each of rice and maize, 400 pieces of clothing and 100 bundles of roofing sheets.

(NAN)