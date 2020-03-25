Peter Anosike

Rainy season is around the corner and Lagosians are becoming concerned over the poor state of roads, which most of the time lead to flooding and gridlocks. However, Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, House of Representatives member for Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 2 said that there would be no cause for alarm.

He said he has moved a motion on the floor of the House for the reconstruction of some of the roads in Oshodi/Isolo. He also wrote the state government for urgent rehabilitation of some roads within his constituency.

The roads include, Mushin Road from Apapa/Oshodi Express Way junction to Pako Bridge, Kogberegbe Street, from Mushin road to Isolo way via James Oni to Olubi to Adebisi Omotola to Bola Ademuyiwa to Osolo Way, eventually Aswani Market Junction, Aswani Market, off Apapa/Oshodi Express Way to Osolo Way, Osolo Way, Mushin Road to International Airport Road and Godwin Omouna Way to Apapa/Oshodi Expressway.

He said: “If the roads are rehabilitated as soon as possible, there will be free flow of traffic, that is Isolo/Ejigbo and the neighbouring local government areas. My food-for-all project is to help to alleviate poverty.

“The intention is to cover the 13 wards that make up Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 2 at least thrice before the end of the 9th Assembly.

“I want to assure the members of my constituency that they did not make mistake by electing me to represent them. During my campaign, I told them that I would not be an Abuja base House of Reps member, but rather I would always be with them. This is what informed the Meet the Member of Parliament initiative.

“Last Saturday of every month, I come around and we interface. I speak one-on-one with at least 400 of them. Most of the things that they tell me during the Meet Member of Parliament are personal, that is their problems, while others are developmental and I try as much as I can to help.

“Meet Member of Parliament is not only for those in the APC but everybody living in Oshodi/Isolo, Federal Constituency 2 irrespective of their political affiliations.”