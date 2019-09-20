Magnus Eze, Enugu

House of Representatives member for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Dennis Amadi, has applauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the recent acquisition of security equipment for the state.

The governor had last week unveiled over 100 Nigeria made utility vehicles, assorted buses, motorcycles and other security gadgets acquired to tackle pockets of mischief in the state.

Commending the governor for the bold initiative, the lawmaker said it takes a focused chief executive such as Ugwuanyi to prioritise the needs of his people, knowing that security of the state was of utmost priority.

He urged residents of Enugu State to always report suspected moves of insecurity around their areas, noting that security is every one’s business.

“I commend the state governor for rising up to the situational demand of the state. His infrastructural development of the state is focus-driven and now, he is matching the social needs with capital development. I wish him God’s providence as he tackles challenges of the state,” he stated.

Similarly, Enugu State chapter of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) also praised the governor and the Government of the state for being the first to set up forest guards.

State Chairman of HDP, Adonys Igwe, in a statement in Enugu, also hailed the governor for patronising a local automobile manufacturer; Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company by purchasing about 100 vehicles from it, noting that it was a good way to promote local products and strengthen indigenous and local production.

“The governor has shown with this that he is an encourager of our local and indigenous expertise and goods. This will definitely encourage our people to invest in local production and also patronise our indigenous products,” Igwe stated.