The House of Representatives is to investigate its member, Dr. Michael Enyong, over a N18 million debt owed an Abuja property company.

The intervention of former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to ensure that Enyong paid his debt, in the past, failed. Enyong is alleged to have issued a dud cheque to cover his tracks. He had rented a property from Nestel Properties Limited, in highbrow Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory, in July 2015 to July 1, 2016. He paid N12 million as rent.

Dykesland Chambers, solicitors to Nestel Properties Limited, has now forwarded a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, on the continuous default of Enyong in paying the N18 million rents owed the company.

Darlington Dike, who forwarded the petition to the speaker and House committee, on behalf of Nestel Propertie, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, pleaded with the speaker to investigate the matter and prevail on Enyong to pay his debt.

Said Duke: “Upon expiration of the rent, the member of the House of Representatives agreed and renewed the rent for another year.

“Thereafter, the House member made part payment of N6 million for July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, leaving unpaid rent balance of N6 million till date. Furthermore, the House member equally refused and or failed to pay his rent of N12 million, covering July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019; despite repeated demand letters.

“We understand that the House member has been receiving all his allowances since 2015 but has persistently refused to perform his primary responsibility of paying his rents in the total sum of N18 million. The House member had, at a time, given our client a dud cheque, which took the intervention of the former speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to compel him to pay the money.

“We respectfully petition you and the House Committee on Ethics and Privilege to use your good offices to summon the House member, investigate our petition; to pay his rents.

“We do have our unflinching confidence in you, especially on your resolve to stamp out unethical conducts by members of the House of Representatives.”