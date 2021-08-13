Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Yemi Adaramodu, has justified the proposed establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund as a means of tackling the myriad of challenges facing the noble NYSC scheme. He said this when he led other members of the Committee on a visit to the NYSC FCT Orientation Camp, Kubwa-Abuja.

Adaramodu said when established, the NYSC Trust Fund shall handle issues of infrastructural decay and funding which have hampered smooth operations of the scheme.

He also said the proposed trust fund shall provide ‘seed money’ for graduate youth entrepreneurs after the service year considering the fact that many of them are committed to the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme.

He commended the NYSC management for adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He expressed pleasure with the sanitary condition of the camp and orderliness witnessed. He further asserted that contrary to the rumours being peddled around by unscrupulous elements, parents have no reasons to entertain fear concerning the safety of their children at the NYSC Camps nationwide in view of safety measures put in place and the enforcement therein.

The lawmaker particularly commended the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Suleman Abdul and his officers for running a smooth orientation exercise and urged that no stone be left unturned at ensuring that the youths entrusted to our care transform into better citizens.

