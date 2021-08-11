The Chairman House of Representative s Committee on Youth Development, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has justified the proposed establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund as a means of tackling the myriad of challenges facing the noble NYSC scheme. He said this today when he led other members of the Committee on a visit to the NYSC FCT Orientation Camp, Kubwa-Abuja.

Hon. Adaramodu said when established, the NYSC Trust Fund shall handle issues of infrastructural decay and funding which have hampered smooth operations of the scheme.

The Committee Chairman also said the proposed Trust Fund shall provide ‘seed money’ for graduate youth Entrepreneurs after the service year considering the fact that many of them are committed to the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development(SAED) programme of the scheme.

Hon. Adaramodu commended the NYSC management for adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).He expressed pleasure with the sanitary condition of the camp and orderliness witnessed.The Chairman further asserted that contrary to the rumours being peddled around by unscruplus elements,parents have no reasons to entertain fear concerning the safety of their children at the NYSC Camps nationwide in view of safety measures put in place and the enforcement therein.

The Law maker particularly commended the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Suleman Abdul and his officers for running a very smooth Orientation exercise and urged that no stone be left unturned at ensuring that the youths entrusted to our care transform into better citizens.

At the end of the visit the Committee promised the donation of a refrigerator to the Camp laboratory for preservation of samples.(Pictorial presentation of the visit below please)

