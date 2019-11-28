Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Chukwuma Umeoji, on Thursday, kicked against the marginalisation of the South East in the recent posting of commissioners of police across the country.

Umeoji, in a chat with Daily Sun, in Abuja, expressed dismay that out of the 37 police commissioners manning the 36 state police commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), only one is from the South East, while the other five geopolitical zones produced between four to 12 police commissioners.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA), stated that the alleged marginalisation of the South East in the police, armed forces as well as other agencies of government has reached an alarming state.

According him, the new posting is a violation of the federal character principal and should be condemned.

“The recent posting of the commissioners of police to the 36 states and the FCT has further proved the level of marginalisation only comparable to what was witnessed in apartheid South Africa. The police command distribution is as follows: North West, 12; North East 8; South West 7; South South 5; North Central 4; South East 1.

“This is due to systematic suppression and delay of promotion of qualified Igbo officers. Over the years, the Igbo have been deliberately delayed in the police and armed forces from promotions along the ladder, to make sure that at no time will an Igbo man hold prominent position.

“What happened in the police commissioners posting is insignificant compared to what is going on in the ministries,, agencies and parastatals of government,” he stated.

Umeoji alleged that there is a seeming understanding that people from the South East should be excluded from heading agencies and parastatals of government.