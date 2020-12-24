From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has queried alleged plans by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to cancel the N4.5 billion model school project in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

Dagogo, in a statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, said NLNG had signed a tripartite agreement between it and the Rivers State government, as well as Tianjin Energy Resources Limited, guaranteeing funding estimated at N4.5 billion for the model school. However, the lawmaker said the project may be truncated following a resolution by the NLNG board, at its recent meeting, for the discontinuation of the Bonny Model School.

He described the resolution as another manifestation of “perpetual slavery attitude” noting that just as the NLNG is envisioning an expansion from its current Train 7 to 15, the living conditions of the people and environment where the resources are sourced should be catered for too.

Dagogo, while expressing dismay over the disposition of the NLNG towards tthe people of Bonny and the Niger Delta region at large,. wondered why the people are always treated contemptuously.

“What is N4.5 billion compared to the exploitation, exploration, degradation and the gas being flared in that area with its attendant hazard health implications? It is disheartening and painful that all NLNG, and other major players in the oil sectors, are interested in is to reel out big profits and margins while the people in their areas of operations are made to bear the brunt of their hazardous mode of operations.

“For several decades, they have caused more harms than good to the people. Their claims of joining the rest of the world to achieve a cleaner energy that will protect the planet are all hogwash and hollow designed to play on our intelligence as their actions have proven that they are working in the contrary.

“It tells you the level of regard NLNG have for the people, if a project of mere N4.5 billion could be discontinued; a school project at that, in an area they make billions of dollars. Our people are always at the receiving end; exposed to several health hazards, the environment has been totally debased with the future at very grave risk. And when they make effort to give back a very minute, very little, of what they have plough they make a big deal of it,” Dagogo stated.