Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Muda Lawal Umar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to support

Umar, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement, on Monday, said the initiative is a step in the right direction as it boost entrepreneurship among the youths.

The lawmaker argued, while lauding the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, for his role in the establishment of the fund, argued that no meaningful can be achieved in the country unless all the factors militating against the youths are addressed.

According to him, “the establishment of the Youth Investment Fund by Mr. President is a huge step in the right direction.

“The major constraint of the youths in Nigeria is unemployment and unavailability of funds to start up private businesses, establishing the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund goes a long way to show that the President is sensitive to the plights of the youths in Nigeria and is willing to address them.”